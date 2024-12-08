Walleye Capital LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1,412.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. NiSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

