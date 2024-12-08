Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 134.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 111.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 123.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $16.95 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

About Forrester Research

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.