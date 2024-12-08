Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $190.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

