Walleye Capital LLC Sells 66,667 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.73% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $11.40.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

