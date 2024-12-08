25,207 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 629.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

