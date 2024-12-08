Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $333.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $155.75 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

