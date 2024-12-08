Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

