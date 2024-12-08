Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Financial cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 154,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

