UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.