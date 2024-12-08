UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

