Walleye Capital LLC Sells 63,994 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,994 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Globalink Investment worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globalink Investment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 222,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Globalink Investment by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Globalink Investment by 2,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI opened at $11.44 on Friday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Globalink Investment Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

