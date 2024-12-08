UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 466.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,857 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.74% of Elme Communities worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,160,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ELME opened at $16.72 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

