UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,506 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alkermes worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Alkermes by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 1,478,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after buying an additional 1,025,905 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. The trade was a 41.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,896 shares of company stock worth $2,526,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.