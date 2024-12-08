Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 185 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $469,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,619,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,678,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,668,989.64. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $55,234,863 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

