Fmr LLC Sells 426,954 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 426,954 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $50,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

