UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Korn Ferry worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KFY opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.