Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $41,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

