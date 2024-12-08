iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,399 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $48,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

