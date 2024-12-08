UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Globant by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 97.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 76,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $229.73 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.