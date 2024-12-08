BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 10,797 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

