Fmr LLC Has $43.59 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,078 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $86.50 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

