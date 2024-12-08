Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,274 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 317,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 154.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

