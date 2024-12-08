UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,808,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,106.76. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,058.64. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,950 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

