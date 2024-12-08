Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOUN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $204,964.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,811.36. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOUN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

