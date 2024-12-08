Fmr LLC Has $44.79 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $44,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.2 %

COOP opened at $97.21 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at $72,391,964.61. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

