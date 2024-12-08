Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,023 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 77.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $31.43.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

About Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.