UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 566,144 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 370.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.08 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

