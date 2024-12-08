TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,806 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TORM by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

TORM Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

