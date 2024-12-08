Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,457 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

