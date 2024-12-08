UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.34 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

