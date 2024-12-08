Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,190,719.50. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,336,734.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $10,540,944. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.