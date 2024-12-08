Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.