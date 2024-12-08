UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 669 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $1,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,904,889.80. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 49.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,526. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

PFSI stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

