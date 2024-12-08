UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,718 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 187,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 613,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.25 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

