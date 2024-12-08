DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Reduce” Rating from HSBC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.