KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point raised shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

AVDX stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,074 shares of company stock worth $629,363 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 111,114.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $25,339,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

