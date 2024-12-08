Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,356 shares of company stock valued at $859,210 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

