AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.4 %

AVAV stock opened at $163.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total value of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Security National Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.