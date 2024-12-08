ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ACM Research Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

