Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TXG Q1 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.03.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

