Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

APP stock opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,320 shares of company stock valued at $246,810,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $290,655,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 10.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 31.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,897,000 after acquiring an additional 560,560 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

