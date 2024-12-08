Experian (LON:EXPN) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($56.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,600.00%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
