Experian (LON:EXPN) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($56.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPN

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

EXPN opened at GBX 3,710 ($47.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,836.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,709.55. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 3,002 ($38.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,978.56 ($50.71). The company has a market capitalization of £33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,600.00%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.