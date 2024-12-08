JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,980 ($50.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.89) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.02).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,588 ($45.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,511.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,302.54. The company has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,896 ($36.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($47.57).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

