Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $270.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

