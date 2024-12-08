Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $352.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.68.

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,454 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,972,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,995 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,300,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

