Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 746 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 688 ($8.77) to GBX 746 ($9.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.22) to GBX 830 ($10.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

AUTO opened at GBX 845 ($10.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 666 ($8.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 899 ($11.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 846.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 827.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,017.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

