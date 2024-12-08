ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 353,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,927.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

