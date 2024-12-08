Barclays Raises Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $70.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $72.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 312,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,521.65. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,912 shares of company stock worth $22,673,114.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

