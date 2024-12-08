JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,700

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,000 ($63.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,118 ($52.49) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 4,048 ($51.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,588.54 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,518.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,842.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 11,054 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($55.70) per share, with a total value of £483,059.80 ($615,676.52). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($60.16), for a total value of £146,556 ($186,790.72). Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

