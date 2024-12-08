Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

About Crest Nicholson

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £444.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,736.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 145.20 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.47).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

