Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.29).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.